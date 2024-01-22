Ubisoft's Starpets Announcement Trailer Brings Rabbids to Television (Exclusive)

These days, it seems video games are everywhere you look. From film to music and television, some of the industry's biggest icons are taking over. Now, Ubisoft is expanding its own horizons by dipping into the animated scene with Starpets. The adult animated series will bring everyone's favorite Rabbids to life in a whole new way, and ComicBook.com has the world premiere trailer for fans to peek.

As you can see below, this animated series is not your standard stuff. Starpets puts a unique take on Ubisoft's iconic Rabbids as they get into all sorts of trouble. From world-ending crises to intergalactic exploration, Starpets has it all.

"Starpets sees the classic Rabbids characters reimagined in a new light, continuing Ubisoft Film & Television's boundary-pushing commitment to creating original, highly stylized, adult series," Ubisoft Film & Television shared with ComicBook.com.

Ahead of the show's big announcement, we were able to speak with Hugo Revon who produced Starpets under Ubisoft. It was there the exec revealed work on this adult series began in 2018, and the pitch got rolling after director Stephane Berla shared their love of all things sentai.

"[Berla] is a very talented director always looking for the best concepts, breakthrough techniques and cutting-edge styles to tell stories. At the time, he had this dream of a 70's kitsch space opera, influenced by Japanese sentaï and Z-movies with puppets," Revon shared.

Continuing, the producer went on to discuss how the chaotic nature of the Rabbids made them perfectly suited for an adult animated series. "Working with Stephane, we knew since day one that Starpets could only reach its potential if we pushed the envelope. These aren't the Rabbids from the kids TV show, Rabbids Invasion; the Rabbids in Starpets are closer to their original video game characters from Rayman Raving Rabbids – a bit mean and chaotic," he explained.

"The Rabbids have incredible range and their versatility allows us to tell unique stories with a specific audience in mind while maintaining the silliness of the brand's humor... With Starpets, we're leaning into their original video game characters where they're a bit mean and chaotic but also very endearing. Starpets is going to be a real wild card – expect the unexpected!"

Currently, Starpets has no release date, but you can expect more information from Ubisoft in the coming months. So if you are ready to see what the Rabbids are up to these days, you'll be in luck soon enough!

What do you make of this epic Starpets trailer?