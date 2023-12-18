Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Goes Gold

Ahead of its release next month, Ubisoft has announced that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has now gone gold. For the first time since 2010's Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands, Ubisoft is gearing up to release a completely new installment in its long-running action-adventure series. Now, it's known that The Lost Crown won't be in danger of being delayed (unlike the forthcoming remake of The Sands of Time) and will be launching as intended one month from today.

Shared on social media today, Ubisoft revealed that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has gone gold, which means that the initial work on the title is now complete. While those at Ubisoft will surely continue to work on the project in some capacity leading up to release, the act of "going gold" typically indicates that a game won't be delayed. In the time leading up to launch, Ubisoft will surely continue to promote The Lost Crown more heavily with additional trailers and accompanying footage.

Speaking of release, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is poised to arrive next month on January 18, 2024. When it does launch, it will be coming to virtually every platform which includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To learn more about what this new Prince of Persia title will have in store, you can get a look at the game in action and read its official description from Ubisoft below.

"Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities."