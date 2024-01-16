Ubisoft+ Adds New Subscription Tier With Lower Price Point

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ubisoft+ is going through some changes, including a new name and a second subscription tier. The original version of Ubisoft+ is now being called Ubisoft+ Premium. Priced at $17.99, this monthly service offers everything subscribers have come to expect from the service, including access to select titles on day one or through early access. The company has also released Ubisoft+ Classics on PC, which was formerly exclusive to PlayStation platforms through PlayStation+ Extra and PlayStation+ Premium. Now the service is available to PC users, giving subscribers access to "50+ iconic games." Unlike the Premium tier, these games will all be the standard versions, rather than premium editions.

Ubisoft+ Classics Price and Features

With a smaller library also comes a lower price point; Ubisoft+ Classics is priced at a more affordable $7.99 monthly fee. That amount will include access to games like Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, and Watch Dogs: Legion. Ubisoft plans on expanding the catalog over time, expanding the number of games that subscribers will have access to. Ubisoft's official website posted an interview with Philippe Tremblay, the company's director of subscription. Tremblay says that the move was made after noticing that a lot of Ubisoft+ subscribers were focusing on the company's older titles.

"...when we look at the results, players are really enjoying and engaging with our back catalog when they subscribe. So, we saw an opportunity to craft a service specifically around said catalog. We think it's a strong offer at the price point, and the catalog will only grow as we keep adding games to it as time goes on, so players can discover even more of our worlds," said Tremblay.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Early Access

There are some downsides to Ubisoft+ Classics, including the fact that subscribers will not have access to day one or early access games. Right now, Ubisoft+ Premium subscribers are able to access Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, despite the fact that the game won't see a full release until January 18th. Early reviews for the game have been quite positive, with The Lost Crown currently sitting at an 86 score on Metacritic. Next month, subscribers will also be getting early access to Skull and Bones, with subscribers being able to play it on February 13th, and the rest of the world on February 16th.

It will be interesting to see if the new tier makes Ubisoft+ a more compelling option for PC gamers. Ubisoft+ is being viewed as a way to get new users to experience the company's games. According to Tremblay, "one in 10 subscribers is someone who has never played a Ubisoft game before." Given that, it's no surprise that the company is looking for ways to expand the audience with alternative options.

Do you have any interest in subscribing to Ubisoft+ Classics? Is this the kind of service you would subscribe to? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!