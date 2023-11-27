Ubisoft Makes Assassin's Creed Game 100% Free to Download and Keep

Ubisoft has made a popular, mainline Assassin's Creed game 100 percent free to download and keep. The free download notably comes the way of Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft's digital PC storefront. As a result, it alienates all console users from the deal. The game is available or playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, but this giveaway is limited to PC codes of the game as it utilizes Ubisoft Connect. Of course, not only do you need a PC thus to take advantage of this offer, but you will need to have an account with Ubisoft, which is free, but will require a few minutes of your time if you don't already have one or if you have forgotten your password as there is faintly ever a reason to boot up Ubisoft Connect.

The game is free to download as of today and will be free to download util December 6 at 8:00 am your local time. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep, with no strings attached. As for what game specifically is being given away, it's Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Released in 2015, Assassin's Creed Syndicate is the ninth major installment in the Assassin's Creed series and a successor to 2014's Assassin's Creed Unity. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, it released to Metacritic scores ranging from 74 to 78, depending on the platform. This isn't the lowest scores in the series, but it's also far from the highest scores the series has posted, primarily in its early days as a franchise.

"London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, lead your underworld organization and grow your influence to fight those who exploit the less privileged in the name of progress," reads an official blurb about the game. "As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. From freeing exploited children used as slave labour in factories, to stealing precious assets from enemy boats, you will stop at nothing to bring justice back to London's streets. To reclaim London for the people, you will need an army. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars' hold."

If you do decide to check out the game via this offer, you will get a decent amount of content. At minimum, the game is going to take you roughly 15 to 20 hours to beat, with completionist playthroughs clocking somewhere around 55 hours. As for whether it holds up in 2023, it does, for the most part, but unless you're a hardcore Assassin's Creed fan who missed this one, or you love the game's unique setting, there isn't a ton of reason to check it out, especially considering how many newer games in the franchise there are.