Steins; Gate Will Make Anime and Manga Free for 10th Anniversary

Steins; Gate is a popular series with sci-fi lovers, and the anime has been treating fans to gifts recently thanks to its tenth anniversary. From announcements to release dates, fans have gotten all sorts of goodies from MAGES in light of the event. And thanks to a recent update, fans have learned some of Steins; Gate is about to become available to them for free.

The news comes from Kiri Kiri Basara, a fan-site dedicated to the series. It was there fans caught wind of an announcement from MAGES CEO Chiyomaru Shikura. It was there the executive confirmed the anniversary's seventh surprise, and it is all about free anime.

The CEO promised "a batch" of free anime and manga would be released to Steins; Gate fans. There was no firm word on what episodes or chapters would be made available. Of course, the promise of free content has got fans excited, and that is not all that's in store.

(Photo: Spike Chunsoft)

According to the report, Shikura has something big in store for the series' ninth gift. The executive told fans their team is preparing "an earth-shattering bomb" that should be looked forward to. The anniversary's eighth gift will also get fans hyped as netizens will be given new details on Anonymous; Code such as a release date.

If you are not familiar with Steins; Gate, you can watch the series online via Crunchyroll, Hulu, and more. You can check out the title's official synopsis below:

"Steins; Gate follows an eclectic group of individuals who have the ability to send text messages to the past. However, throughout their experimentation process, an organization named SERN who has been doing their own research on time travel tracks them down. Now it’s a careful game of cat and mouse to not get caught and moreover, try to survive."

Are you caught up on Steins; Gate by now? Or is the anime still on your to-watch list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.