‘Steins;Gate’ Teasing Big 10th Anniversary Announcements

Steins;Gate has become a favorite sci-fi anime for fans around the world, and many hope there is more to come. Now, the title is preparing to ring in its 10-year anniversary, and it looks like fans can expect some announcements to drop in honor of the event.

Now, the only question is whether or not an anime will come up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, reports went live eyeing Steins;Gate. The franchise’s official website updated its main page with a graphic hyping the milestone. A series of blank slots were posted as well, teasing a total to ten announcements for 2019.

So far, there is no word on what these reveals will be. Fans do believe a new game or remastered visual novel could be in the works for gamers. As for anime lovers, the future is more muddy; Steins;Gate did put out a new anime did debut back in October 2015. It has not bee too-too long since the sequel was released, but fans are hoping White Fox can work out a new project with Steins;Gate‘s creators sooner rather than later.

So, what do you hope comes from this anniversary celebration? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Steins;Gate started life as a visual novel game developed by 5pb and Nitroplus for the Xbox 360 in 2009. An anime adaptation was produced by White Fox in 2011, and follows a so-called ‘mad scientist’ named Rintaro Okabe who runs a laboratory in Tokyo. The man’s life turns upside down after he stumbles across the dead body of a well-known scientist named Kurisu Makise. He texts a colleague about the incident only to discover that his message reached his friend before the murder was actually committed. It turns out that Okabe’s phone is part of a time-traveling project that worked, giving him the ability to send texts through time.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!