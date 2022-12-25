Stranger Things is Reportedly Getting an Anime

Stranger Things is one of the biggest series on Netflix, and the original title helped launch the streaming service's rep in Hollywood. With its final episodes on the horizon, all eyes are on Hawkins to see how our heroes end up. Now, a new report about the future of Stranger Things is live, and it suggests a spin-off anime is in the works.

The report comes from What's on Netflix as the fan-site claims to have learned about the anime project. If the rumor is right, it turns out an anime is in the works called Stranger Things Tokyo. The show is said to have been in development for "quite some time", and the first whispers of its existence came around in early 2021.

So far, Netflix has not said anything official about this reported anime. However, the creators of Stranger Things have teased spin-offs in the past. This year, the Duffer Brothers upped their creative deal with Netflix, and it was there the pair talked about Stranger Things spin-offs. At the time, the Duffer Brothers told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the spin-off would be different from the original series. The project would be a "story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we're telling that story."

So far, no word has been given about Stranger Things' next steps, but the original Netflix series is about to end. Should Stranger Things Tokyo come into existence, fans would hopefully get to see new parts of the Upside Down we've only ever dreamt about. So if you want to know more about this rumored anime, you can check out its logline here: "An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of 1980s Tokyo."

What do you think about this new report? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.