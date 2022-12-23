Stranger Things Star Reveals Favorite Anime

Stranger Things has become one of Netflix's biggest original television series, introducing the world to the town of Hawkins, Indiana which has been beguiled by terrifying creatures spawning from the "Upside Down". With the series looking to bring the show to an end with its upcoming fifth season, one of the young actors revealed not just his love of anime but shared his favorite anime with none other than legendary director Guillermo Del Toro. Needless to say, anime's skyrocketing popularity keeps finding new unexpected avenues in the world.

Despite Stranger Things' runaway popularity, the Netflix original from the Duffer Brothers has yet to receive an anime adaptation, though this didn't stop the characters from finding their way into a wild anime crossover. Last year, the characters from Hawkins found their way into a mobile game that revolved around the cast of The Seven Deadly Sins, another series that found popularity thanks to becoming a Netflix exclusive. The mobile game was titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross and saw Eleven and Hopper transported into the anime world to lend a hand in one of the most unexpected crossovers in the anime medium.

Stranger Note

In a recent interview with the outlet Wired, both Finn Wolfhard and director Guillermo Del Toro answered a number of questions to help in promoting another Netflix property, the stop-motion animation film Pinnochio, with the Stranger Things actor spilling the beans that his favorite anime is Death Note:

After revealing his favorite anime, Wolfhard asked Del Toro whether he had seen Chainsaw Man yet, with the director, unfortunately, having yet to dive into the world of Denji and his fellow Devil Hunters.

Ironically enough, Death Note might also be the favorite anime of the Duffer Brothers as well, as the two began a production company that will once again bring the story of Light and Ryuuk to live-action thanks to an upcoming television series. At present, no word has been released when it comes to the actors that will once again bring Death Note to the real world, though it shows how Netflix is continuing to tap the anime well as the streaming service is also working on live-action adaptations of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho to name a few.

Do you think we'll one day see a Stranger Things animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Hawkins.