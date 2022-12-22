Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo Has an Idea for a Legend of Zelda Movie

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has an idea for a movie adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. Video game adaptations are the hot thing right now. They've always been a thing as the medium became more and more popular, resulting in brands and Hollywood wanting to cash in on the momentum of the video game industry. However, very few of them actually turned out well. In recent memory, however, Hollywood has started to figure out how to adapt these beloved franchises in a way that is both faithful to the source material, but also appeal to those who may not be gamers. On the horizon, there are some great-looking adaptations of games like The Last of Us and even Nintendo's Mario franchise.

However, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo thinks there's another Nintendo franchise that is ripe for a good adaptation. The actor sat down with Variety and pitched his idea for an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda. His idea is pretty interesting as he is aware that the characters, namely Link, should not speak much and it should be action and musically driven by the score. You can see his idea below.

"I'm a huge 'Legend of Zelda' fan and I've always wanted to see a very visually and musically driven animated film," said Matarazzo. "It might be challenging when most of the characters never speak, but to explore a vocally silent world where a story can be told visually and through score would be really cool."

Of course, Nintendo is trying its hand at Hollywood in a really big way with the upcoming animated Mario movie. Perhaps there's a chance that Nintendo is interested in adapting other games, such as The Legend of Zelda. There were rumors that Nintendo was once working with Netflix to bring a live-action version of The Legend of Zelda to life, but former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata claimed this was inaccurate. However, comedian Adam Conover claimed he was working on a Star Fox series for Netflix as part of a larger partnership with the Japanese game publisher, but once Zelda was leaked, Nintendo pulled the plug on all of its projects.

Would you want to see an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.