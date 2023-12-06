Street Fighter 6's Baki Crossover Continues With Free Items

Street Fighter 6 has become one of the most beloved entries in the Capcom fighting game series in record time. Introducing new brawlers to the franchise, while also bringing back some old favorites, the video game hasn't been shy about crossing over with other big properties. Surprisingly enough, Capcom has been partnering up with some major anime franchises to help bolster the fighting game's roster, as Street Fighter 6 has announced that the crossover featuring Baki Hanma has made a return via a number of new, free items for players.

Earlier this year, Baki Hanma's anime series gave viewers the rematch that they had been dying to see for quite some time, as the titular character took on his father, Yujiro Hanma. After Baki had fought against an actual caveman, hilariously named PIckle, the anime brawler took the opportunity to fight against his father for the title of the world's strongest creature. In a shocking twist of fate, Yujiro told his son that he was now worthy of the title, making Baki the new strongest fighter in the anime world. At present, Baki Hanma's anime has yet to confirm if a new season will eventually arrive, though the latest arc certainly works as a series finale.

Baki Returns To The Street Fighter Ring

Players who log in to Street Fighter 6 now can't pick up a number of free items that are ripped straight from the fighting universe from creator Keisuke Itagaki. While the anime series might be in limbo as we speak, the manga is continuing to release new chapters to this day as Baki's quest appears to be far from over. Unfortunately, Baki Hanma hasn't been made an official fighter in Street Fighter 6, though players can create a Baki of their own in the game.

Get pumped for the second part of the Baki x Street Fighter 6 collaboration! Log in now to get free titles, stickers, and frames featuring the popular manga series. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qLT0bKnuIi — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) December 5, 2023

Baki is far from the only anime crossover that the Street Fighters were a part of. Most recently, Yor Forger of Spy x Family fame was given a special anime short that saw the Twilight Princess taking on Chun-Li in a one-on-one fight.

Which anime franchises would you like to see dive into the world of Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, and the other Street Fighters? What has been your favorite Street Fighter anime project to date?