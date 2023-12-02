Street Fighter 6 Fans Surprised With Some Much-Needed Gameplay Features

The new Street Fighter 6 outfit 3 update is live and while everyone is talking about the price of the skins, and is mad at Capcom as a result, the update adds a few much-needed features that should make players upset about the outfit 3 skins happier. While SF6 is easily one of the best installments in the series, at least in the modern era, it's far from perfect. To this end, there are features and improvements fans have been calling for since the game's release, and some if these features are now in the game.

More specifically, and rather under the radar, Capcom has added a new opponent costume setting that will make playing the game online a better user experience, though it does come with an annoying restriction. Meanwhile, there is now a server dedicated for new players to the game who don't want to be obliterated before they even know what's going on by veteran players. And lastly, there is a much-needed tweak to tournaments.

New Features:

Opponent Costume Setting – You can now set your opponent's costume and color as long as you own those items. These will only be reflected on your screen.



You can now set your opponent's costume and color as long as you own those items. These will only be reflected on your screen. Intermediate BH Server - There is now a server that only Beginners or Intermediate players can enter in the Battle Hub.



There is now a server that only Beginners or Intermediate players can enter in the Battle Hub. Tournaments - League tournaments are now completely held by a player's ranking (Rookie/Iron/Bronze/Silver/Gold/Platinum/Diamond/Master & Legend)



Street Fighter 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on this year's popular fighting game -- including all of the latest news, recent rumors and leaks, and recent speculation -- click here.

"Everything feels carefully considered for those jumping into Street Fighter 6 as their first game in the series," reads a snippet from our official and glowing review of the game. "But at the same time, there's clearly a ton to dig into for those who want to keep playing on deeper and more dedicated levels. Street Fighter 6 is just pure fun, and every punch hits hard, every kick feels great, and it's just so cool to look at. It's the most fun I've had with Street Fighter in years, and the great, hard hitting start to a powerful new era for the franchise.