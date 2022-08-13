Studio Bones President Reveals the Anime That Put It on the Map

Studio Bones has been most known in recent years for the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, but the animation house is known for a number of other anime adaptations since it was first founded in 1998. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, our own Megan Peters was able to attend the panel which had BONES' president, Masahiko Minami, discussing what big anime series was able to put the production studio on the map, along with some strong runners-up.

During the panel, which released new information about Mob Psycho 100, My Hero Academia, and Bungo Stray Dogs, Minami revealed that BONES truly gained recognization in the early 2000s when it assisted in creating Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood:

"Minami is asked which of the studio's anime got the company recognized the most, and he says Fullmetal Alchemist. It brought everyone to Bones and helped them become aware of its offerings. During that era, Bones was working on Wolf's Reign and Ouran with Fullmetal Alchemist. These were the projects that put Bones on the worldwide stage, so Bones looks to them as their global foundation."

Fullmetal Alchemist is thought of as one of the greatest anime franchises of all time by many anime fans, and while a sequel series or return to the medium of anime hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the series was able to return this year via two new live-action sequels that were released in Japanese theaters. Later this month, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar, the first sequel of the trilogy, will be arriving on Netflix, though a release date for The Final Transmutation is still up in the air.

BONES will have a busy fall this year, with both My Hero Academia returning for its sixth season and Mob Psycho 100 returning for its third season. Early in 2023, the studio will keep the anime train rolling thanks for the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs, showing how many projects the animation house is working on.

Do you think Fullmetal Alchemist is the best anime that Studio BONES has produced? Which BONES project are you most looking forward to in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of BONES.