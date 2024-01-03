Studio Ghibli: Hayao Miyazaki's Future Boy Conan Is Heading to the Stage

Studio Ghibli wasn't the beginning of Hayao Miyazaki's anime career, as the legendary director was a part of the medium for quite some time. Arriving in 1979, Future Boy Conan was an anime series that arrived in 1979 and was one of many projects that Miyazaki had worked on. Now, thanks to the success of Spirited Away and anime's continued presence when it comes to live-action stage plays, the show is getting its own adaptation to bring the story back to life decades following its small-screen debut.

If you haven't had the opportunity to see what a Miyazaki project looks like as a live-action stage play, you can currently catch the Spirited Away stage play streaming on MAX. Future Boy Conan will arrive at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater Playhouse this summer during the months of May and June.

(Photo: Nippon)

Future Boy Conan in Live-Action

Here's how the official website describes the production, "The work will be adapted for the stage by Inbal, who has worked on musicals such as ``The Cat Who Lived a Million Times'' and ``The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle'' based on Haruki Murakami, and continues to captivate audiences with his unique spatial production. David Manboeuf, the son of world-famous choreographer Maggie Mullan and a versatile creator, will also be in charge of directing. Both of them have always admired Miyazaki's works, and with their unimaginable sensibilities, they skillfully manipulate not only acting, but also dance, singing, music, art, costumes, lighting, and more to create new performing arts works."

If you never had the opportunity to check out Future Boy Conan, the official description of the series reads as such, "Twenty years ago, a terrible war fought with magnetic weapons caused the earth's axis to tilt, and earthquakes and tidal waves destroyed civilization. Conan is born into this new world, raised by his adopted grandfather on an isolated island. But his life is forever changed when a mysterious girl named Lana washes ashore, pursued by shadowy operatives who seek to use her in a new scheme to control what's left of the world."

Which anime works by Hayao Miyazaki are dying to be adapted to the stage? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.