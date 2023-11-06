Studio Ghibli's Nausicaa Tackles Live-Action Film in Viral Short: Watch

Over the decades, Studio Ghibli has put out some true masterpieces, and one of its best is Nausicaa. Decades ago, Director Hayao Miyazaki tackled a thrilling futuristic tale that showed the world just how precious nature is. Over the years, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind has become a must-watch when it comes to Studio Ghbili, and now one fan is going viral for tackling the tale with a live-action short.

The update comes courtesy of Chris Tex, a film maker who informed fans long ago of their plans to adapt Nausicaa on film. Now, the filmmaker has released their 16-minute long tribute to Miyazaki's gorgeous tale. The live-action adaptation adapts early sections of the manga Miyazaki penned to go with his film, and Tex's adaptation is impressive to say the least.

After all, the fan-film features little dialogue in favor of building a truly expansive world on screen. The short follows our total heroine Nausicaa as she explores the forest outside her world. As fungus has taken over her world, Nausicaa finds herself exploring the terrifying terrain and eventually reaches a creature's discarded shell. But before long, noises in the desert catch Nausicaa's eye in the worst way.

According to Tex, this fan-film was a passion project for them as Nausicaa is a favorite of theirs. This movie ended up being self-funded which is why the tribute took seven years to film. Working with friends and family, Tex's hard work culminated in something truly beautiful as you can see above. And who knows? Maybe tributes like this one will convince Studio Ghibli to loan out live-action licenses some day in the future...

If you are not familiar with Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, you can find the film streaming on Max. For more information on the Miyazaki masterpiece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Thousand years after a global war, a seaside kingdom known as the Valley Of The Wind remains one of only a few areas still populated. Led by the courageous Princess NausicaÃ¤, the people of the Valley are engaged in a constant struggle with powerful insects called ohmu, who guard a poisonous jungle that is spreading across the Earth. NausicaÃ¤ and her brave companions, together with the people of the Valley, strive to restore the bond between humanity and the Earth."

