Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki Is Already Obsessing Over His Next Film

Studio Ghibli is back in the headlines and for good reason. Earlier this summer, the company made a massive comeback as famed director Hayao Miyazaki released a brand-new film. As The Boy and the Heron prepares for its global launch, Studio Ghibli announced it will be acquired by Nippon TV in the near future. The future is in flux for Studio Ghibli, but that uncertain feeling isn't stopping Miyazaki. After all, it seems like the director is already obsessing over his next film pitch.

The update comes from France as the publication Liberation spoke with Studio Ghibli's Toshio Suzuki recently. The famed producer has been busy fielding PR for The Boy and the Heron ahead of its international launches. It was there Suzuki spoke about Studio Ghibli's future, and he said Miyazaki cannot stop working on his next project.

"He's thinking about this next project every day, and I can't stop him – in fact, I've given up," Suzuki admitted. "I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it's only the work that delights him."

Continuing, Suzuki said it seems Miyazaki has almost moved on from The Boy and the Heron entirely. The famed animator is putting his entire focus on what's next, and Suzuki says that will keep the both of them from ever retiring.

"We were talking again just now, and he said something incredible to me. He said, 'By the way, what was my last film about? I can't remember. And then he started talking about a new project, so I'm not stopping him. As long as he's working, I won't be able to retire. He's 82, and I think he'll go on until he's 90. I'm going with him," the producer explained.

Clearly, Miyazaki has saddled up for another long haul. While The Boy and the Heron was said to be the director's last hurrah, that is no longer the case. The co-creator of Studio Ghibli wants to keep working, and it seems another story has piqued his interest. And after having escaped retirement once or twice to date, well – it seems Miyazaki has decided to do away with a third attempt.

Of course, Studio Ghibli fans are eager to see what Miyazaki has in the works. Right now, the company is keeping focus on the now as The Boy and the Heron has yet to launch stateside. The movie is expected to premiere in America in early December. So as it stands, it won't be too much longer before Studio Ghibli's new movie lands stateside.