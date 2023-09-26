Studio Ghibli Dating Event Announced by the Japanese Government

It is hardly a secret, but meeting people is hard. As you grow up, it becomes more difficult by the week to expand your circle and find the person you'd like to spend your life with. From dating apps to online speed dating, a ton of tools have cropped up to help people find their life partners. And now, the Japanese government is drowning in applications after announcing a special Studio Ghibli dating event.

The whole thing dates back to the Aichi Prefecture as it houses the Studio Ghibli Theme Park. The prefectural government decided to sponsor an official Konkatsu event which is meant to matchmake singles who are interested in marriage. The local government informed local singles between the ages of 20 and 39 to submit interest if they wanted in on the dating event... and the applications were sent in force.

At the start, the Aichi Prefecture officials said they would host a large-scale dating event that could accommodate 400 people total. However, the officials were flooded with far more interest forms. A whopping 2,249 people put in applications for the event, so you can see why the local government is scrambling.

Of course, the event itself sounds like quite a romantic day for fans of Studio Ghibli. Guests invited to the matchmaking event will be split into groups of six and take part in a scavenger hunt. The teams will be on the hunt for Ghibli-centric art pieces around the Aichi Expo Memorial Park, and it will encourage teams to mingle in hopes of finding love.

A lottery was done to select 400 participants for this October's Studio Ghibli event, but there could be more outings on the horizon. After all, it is clear locals in the Aichi Prefecture are looking for love, and this government-backed Studio Ghibli mingles may be what those singles need!

