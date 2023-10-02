The Boy and the Heron Releases New Trailers, Posters

Studio Ghibli has had a busy year. From a major acquisition to a new film, all eyes are on the famed Japanese studio. Of course, director Hayao Miyazaki has drawn much of that buzz thanks to his new movie, The Boy and the Heron. And now, we have been gifted new posters and trailers for the much-anticipated flick.

As you can see below, two new posters were released for The Boy and the Heron. These promos were released globally as Studio Ghibli is preparing the film's international release. France and Taiwan are the latest nations to get their own posters, and they give us a brand-new look inside The Boy and the Heron.

Of course, the same can be said for the new trailers released by Studio Ghibli. The two clips hail from France and South Korea ahead of their respective launches. The trailers reveal all-new footage from Miyazaki's most recent feature. So if you want to know more about the mysterious movie, you can watch the new trailers here and here.

Obviously, the publicity cycle for The Boy and the Heron is ramping up. The anime movie may be going live in the United States until December 8th, but it has several international launches before then. Taiwan will welcome the movie on October 6th before Spain ushers in its release at the end of the month. France is slated for a premiere on November 1st, and other nations like Italy and Hong Kong will release the movie once it has launched stateside.

Of course, audiences in Japan have been able to binge The Boy and the Heron for some time. The movie went live in its home market in the middle of July, after all. The Boy and the Heron broke from the standard as it released no trailers or posters ahead of its launch. Even with a nonexistent marketing blitz, The Boy and the Heron has earned plenty at the box office. To date, the Studio Ghibli film has grossed nearly $60 million USD with its extremely limited release.

What do you think about this latest look at Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!