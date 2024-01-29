The Boy and the Heron Topples Pokemon With U.S. Box Office Record

The Boy and the Heron has been doing so well in North America that it has managed to surpass Pokemon the Movie 2000 with its newest box office milestone! Studio Ghibli's newest movie was first touted as the final anime film that famed creator Hayao Miyazaki would ever work on, and it led to a great deal of success in the box office for its release in Japan alone. This success has continued throughout its international release, and the new film is doing even better in North America as the new film is nominated for all sorts of prestigious awards.

The Boy and the Heron has been so successful in the box office in North America that it was previously named as the fourth highest grossing anime movie in North America ever, but new box office estimates have brought it to a massive new milestone. According to new estimates from Box Office Mojo, The Boy and the Heron has crossed over $44,237,878 USD in North America as of this past Sunday. This means it has surpassed Pokemon the Movie 2000's 43.8 million USD to become the new third highest-grossing anime film in North American history.

(Photo: Studio Ghibli / The Pokemon Company)

The Boy and The Heron Defeats Pokemon's Box Office Record

The Boy and the Heron's new box office milestone in North America has now brought it to third place behind the current highest grossing of Pokemon: The First Movie at $85.7 million USD and second highest with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train Arc at $49.5 million USD. The Boy and the Heron has also been very successful with critics as well as it was not only the winner of Outstanding Animated Film at the Golden Globes, but has also been nominated for Best Animated Film at the Academy Awards this year as well.

There could still be a few showings in your area if you're interested in checking it out, and Studio Ghibli and GKIDS tease what to expect from The Boy and The Heron as such, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

