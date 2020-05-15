HBO Max Promotes Massive Anime Catalog with New Billboard

✖

HBO Max is looking to hit audiences later this month with not just a ton of television series and feature length films, but a number of anime blockbusters from the rosters of Crunchyroll and Studio Ghibli and the streaming service is looking to garner new audiences with a billboard showing off the latter! In a partnership with both Crunchyroll and Studio Ghibli, HBO Max is hoping to compete with the likes of Hulu, Funimation, and Netflix when it comes to the number of anime options it gives audiences. With the roster already released, fans are prepping for some serious anime deliveries!

While the partnership with Crunchyroll gave HBO Max a number of series that are available on the former's streaming service, the biggest anime piece of news came in the form of Studio Ghibli giving their entire library of blockbusters to a streaming service for the first time. The billboard which was captured via photograph by a fan shows off HBO Max's commitment to both anime and the roster of films that will be released onto their platform when the streaming service hits later this month!

Twitter User MakiTerashima shared this photo taken by NabeJuntaro of the HBO Max Billboard that is currently set up in Hollywood USA, showing some of the biggest movies from Studio Ghibli that will be added to the platform with the likes of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, and Kiki's Delivery Service:

HBO Max billboard on La Cienega in the middle of Hollywood. Photo by @nabejuntaro HBO Maxのビルボードがハリウッドのど真ん中に。#HBOMax pic.twitter.com/C1vDc3sW6v — 🍭Maki Terashima-Furuta🍭 (@MakiTerashima) May 14, 2020

Studio Ghibli itself has big plans for the future outside of HBO Max, with Hayao Miyazaki working on new movies for the animation studio and even an amusement park being created that will bring park goers into real life recreations of some of their biggest films! Opening in 2022, the Studio Ghibli amusement park is hoping to leave a big impression on theme park fans and anime fans alike!

What are you most excited to watch first on HBO Max when it releases later this month? What is your favorite anime that has been revealed for the streaming service? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Studio Ghibli!

