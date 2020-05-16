Studio Ghibli Teases Its Next Film Following Hayao Miyazaki's Return

✖

Studio Ghibli may have their hands full with the creation of their upcoming amusement park in 2022, but that isn't stopping them from diving into what made the animation studio so legendary to begin with as a recent interview with Toshio Suzuki of Ghibli gave us a more in-depth look into the next two movies that the creators are working on. With the animator of Hayao Miyazaki returning to the studio and ending his retirement, it's clear that the master of anime has some more stories that he wants to tell. Follow along with us as we break down the news of Studio Ghibli's next two films!

The first film, that is being worked on directly by Hayao Miyazaki himself, is an adaptation of the 1937 children's book called "How Do You Live?". In it, a junior high schooler deals with his father's death and has to move to his uncle's house as a result. The story itself was recently adapted into a manga in 2018, becoming one of the highest selling stories for that year.

The next film, which is currently being helmed by Hayao Miyazaki's son Goro, is much more mysterious as the premise for the film has yet to be revealed! Goro isn't new to the world of animation, directing previous animated entries in the forms of The Tales From Earthsea and From Up On Poppy Hill!

The official description of "How Do You Live?" reads as such, for those unfamiliar:

"Junichi Honda is a 2nd year (15 years old) junior high school student who is known by his nickname Koperu, which was named after the astronomer Nicholas Copernicus. He has excellent academic and athletic achievements, and possesses a fair degree of popularity. His father is a bank executive until his death, and his mother is a maid. After his father's death, Koperu moves to his uncle's house. There are many children of businessmen, university professors, and doctors in classmates, and topics of classes extend to ski areas, cinemas, Ginza, and summer resorts. Koperu experiences and observes various events in school life with friends. Following each chapter, the uncle who told the story of the day talked about themes such as "view of things," "structure of society," "relation," etc. in the style of a note written to Koperu."

What do you think of these new details about Studio Ghibli's upcoming projects? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli!

