Studio Ghibli Celebrates The Holidays With An HBO Max Yule Log

Studio Ghibli has created quite a few colorful characters over the years, and with most of these characters recently appearing on HBO Max as a part of the streaming service’s library, the animation house has revealed a new holiday surprise for fans. Ghibli and HBO Max have created a unique Yule Log using the character of Calcifer, the living flame that helped cook plenty of meals in the story of Howl’s Moving Castle, one of the studio’s biggest projects to date.

While most of Ghibli’s library can be found on HBO Max, the latest film from the studio, Earwig And The Witch is actually on the way to Netflix, as the streaming service announced earlier this year. The latest movie from Studio Ghibli had a unique story that focused on a world of witches and magic but also acted as a massive departure for the legendary animation house by employing computer-generated animation rather than the traditional two-dimensional style that the production studio was known for. With the studio currently working on its next project, it is set to be creator Hayao Miyazaki’s last as How Do You Live is set to release later next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the Calcifer Yule Log on HBO Max’s streaming service here, giving fans the opportunity to bask in the light of the living flame that rose to prominence thanks to Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle and helped create some rather delicious anime dishes. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

While Studio Ghibli is still working to create new movies, the animation house is also set to release a new amusement park next year that will recreate locales from the library of the studio. Howl’s Moving Castle will get a part of the park for itself, joined by some of its fellow movies including My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and many others. Though Hayao Miyazaki might be retiring from the studio, the future seems bright for Ghibli as it finds new avenues to bring its classic characters to.

What is your favorite nerdy Yule Log this year? What other anime Yule Logs would you like to see arrive in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.