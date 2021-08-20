Howl's Moving Castle Statue Uses Real Garbage To Recreate The Film

✖

Howl's Moving Castle might not have won an Academy Award like its sister movie in Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, but it remains a fan favorite anime movie for many who make up the community, and one fan has managed to create an eye-popping rendition of the walking castle using real garbage. With both this film and most of Ghibli's other classic films currently available to stream on HBO Max, fans are revisiting, or watching for the first time, some of the legendary films that have been created over the decades by Hayao Miyazaki and his fellow animators at Studio Ghibli.

Howl's Moving Castle was first released in 2004 and was actually an adaptation of a 1986 novel that followed the story of a young woman named Sophie who encounters a mysterious sorcerer known as Howl, along with his walking castle that has a slew of secrets of its own. The film itself remains one of the favorite movies that Hayao Miyazaki worked on according to the prolific creator, having made the film as a response to the United States invasion of the country of Iraq. While it didn't win for Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards, it was nominated and remains one of the most heartfelt entries in the ever-expanding library of Ghibli films.

Twitter User Studson Studio shared the final looks at the new statue that recreates Howl's Moving Castle using actual garbage to bring the magical anime locale to life, as well as sharing a video into the process that it took to pay homage to one of Studio Ghibli's most beloved films:

In the near future, fans will be able to experience Howl's Moving Castle in a brand new way as an amusement park for the animation studio is set to open its doors next year in 2022. Recreating several environments that were made popular through Ghibli's films, one part of the park will be dedicated to the Moving Castle, letting fans relive the magical adventure.

Would you buy this amazing recreation of the Studio Ghibli classic? What are you hoping to see in the upcoming theme park? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.