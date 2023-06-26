This Viral TikTok Filter Will Turn You Into a Ghibli Masterpiece

Studio Ghibli has earned its reputation as one of the most magical homes for films. From Spirited Away to Ponyo, the film studio has produced some of the greatest animated features of all time. The brand's whimsical artwork and delicate lighting has made Ghibli artwork unmistakable. So of course, it wasn't going to take TikTok long to kickstart a trend surrounding the studio.

As you can see below, a new TikTok trend is taking over the anime fandom, and it is all about Studio Ghibli. A filter released by AI Mirror has caught the attention of social media as it promises to turn users into their Ghibli twin. The AI-created filter is almost eerily accurate, and fans admit they're impressed by the tech's take on Ghibli.

AI Mirror is definitely wowing the anime fandom thanks to its Ghibli filter, but it is hard to imagine the studio's creators being so happy. In fact, there is almost no way director Hayao Miyazaki could stomach the technology. In the past, the award-winning animator has gone on record with his disdain of AI artistry.

"I will never apply AI art to my work," Miyazaki shared in a 2016 documentary detailing work at Studio Ghibli. "The art form is an insult to life itself."

Miyazaki's take on AI artwork surfaced years ago, but it rings truer now than ever before. From digital art to screenwriting and even voice acting, AI tools are being created to mimic real-world artists. The technology has been in the headlines this past year as scores of creators have critiqued AI's fickle results and accused it of stealing intellectual property. It is no surprise Miyazaki's take on AI was so harsh, and it has surely not changed in light of recent controversies. But as time passes, there is no telling just how integral AI might become in creating art.

For now, it is up to us to decide where the boundary between art and AI rests. For the Studio Ghibli team, that line may not exist at the moment, but it will one day. The studio is almost certainly too busy working on Miyazaki's latest film to fret over AI and its recent progress. Next month, the famed director will release their new film How Do You Live in Japan with zero promotion ahead of time. No release date has been given for Miyazaki's movie stateside, but fans are hoping the Studio Ghibli project will head overseas sooner rather than later.

What do you think about this AI anime makeover? Does it do Ghibli justice or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.