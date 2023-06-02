Studio Ghibli's Next Film Will Release No Trailers/New Images

Anime fans might not be aware that the next Studio Ghibli film, How Do You Live?, is set to arrive in theaters in Japan this summer. As fans have been waiting for a trailer from the prolific studio for the film that has been promoted as the final directed film by Hayao Miyazaki, we might have some bad news for you. It would seem that the final movie from Miyazaki will have no trailers and/or new images released to the public prior to its release in Japan.

How Do You Live? is based on a Japanese novel released in 1937, focusing on a high schooler named Junichi Hondas as he attempts to find his way in life. The upcoming film is clearly a personal one for Miyazaki, though fans of Ghibli shouldn't expect magical creatures to take part in the last film by the prolific director. This true-to-life story seems more in line with The Wind Rises rather than My Neighbor Totoro or Princess Mononoke for example. Unfortunately, there has been no word as to when the movie will be released in North America, though considering Ghibli's popularity, it's most likely inevitable.

(Photo: Ghibli)

How Do You Live With No New Trailers?

In a recent interview, the upcoming film's producer Toshio Suzuki stated that How Do You Live? not only wouldn't have any new trailers and/or images released for the film, but it also won't receive any advertisements. The teaser poster with the image of a bird is set to remain the only official material Ghibli will release prior to the film's arrival in Japanese theaters next month. With this being billed as Miyazaki's last movie, it's sure to gain some serious groundswell when it hits theaters.

If you want to learn more about Ghibli's next movie, here's the official description of the novel from which the story is based, "How Do You Live? begins with fifteen-year-old Copper, who has recently suffered the loss of his father, gazing out over his hometown of Tokyo, watching the thousands of people below, and beginning to ponder life's big questions. How many people are in the world? What do their lives look like? Are humans really made of molecules? The book moves between Copper's story and his uncle's journal entries, in which he gives advice and helps Copper learn pivotal truths about the way the world works."

Via Youtube