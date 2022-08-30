Studio Ghibli Expands Its Streaming Options

Studio Ghibli has overseen a number of anime's best films to date, and its impact on animation cannot be overstated. Director Hayao Miyazaki continues to inspire artists to this day, and it wasn't long ago their works moved to streaming thanks to HBO Max. And now, a new report has confirmed Studio Ghibli is expanding its streaming options thanks to digital rentals.

According to Variety, GKIDS has struck a deal to bring Studio Ghibli's films to digital rental platforms such as Vudu, Apple TV, Amazon, and more. The licensor, which has a long history with Studio Ghibli, plans to rent films in the catalog for $4.99 USD to start. The rentals will all come in HD with most titles coming with Japanese and English audio.

This update marks the first time Studio Ghibli has been made available for digital rental. The company's most recent push online came courtesy of HBO Max as the streaming service secured exclusive rights to host the films for subscribers. This came after GKIDS made Studio Ghibli films available for digital purchase in 2019, so the company is slowly yet surely embracing the online age.

When it comes to digital rentals, nearly two dozen movies will be offered to netizens. You can check out the full list below:

"Castle in the Sky"



"The Cat Returns"



"Earwig and the Witch"



"From Up on Poppy Hill"



"Howl's Moving Castle"



"Kiki's Delivery Service"



"My Neighbor Totoro"



"My Neighbors the Yamadas"



"Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind"



"Ocean Waves"



"Only Yesterday"



"Pom Poko"



"Ponyo"



"Porco Rosso"



"Princess Mononoke"



"The Secret World of Arrietty"



"Spirited Away"



"The Tale of The Princess Kaguya"



"Tales from Earthsea"



"When Marnie Was There"



"Whisper of the Heart"



"The Wind Rises"



