Studio Ghibli Theme Park Map Released

Studio Ghibli may not have any movies on the horizon right now, but that does not mean it is taking things easy. The company has been busy behind the scenes working on its first theme park as the attractions come to life in Japan. So far, fans have been given a few looks at what's to come with the park, and now its first full map has been released for those who are curious.

The image was revealed on Ghibli Park's website in Japan. As you can see below, the map showcases just one of the several areas that make up the attraction. This first image showcases the park's area slated for a fall opening, and it includes everything from My Neighbor Totoro, Castle in the Sky, and more.

Ooh, here's the map for the Ghibli Park! https://t.co/yK4pfZfZ3i pic.twitter.com/A0hFT2lHEy — Ghibliotheque – A Podcast About Studio Ghibli (@ghibliotheque) July 20, 2022

As you can tell, the park is a sprawling one, and it has plenty of nature to buffer those looking for a gorgeous walk. When ground was broken on the project several years back, Studio Ghibli did stress it wanted to preserve as much nature as possible while making this park. It is no secret the company is all about preservation, and director Hayao Miyazaki has made pointed commentary on conservation with films like Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind. So for those planning to visit the park, you can expect to see all sorts of nature courtesy of the Aichi Commemorative Park.

And to those who want to visit, Ghibli Park will officially open on November 1st of this year. Several contests have gone live in Japan offering preview tickets, and certain areas of the park are open to guests right now. Once the area opens officially, Ghibli Park will begin work on its additional areas as it will hold five total. The first to open is Dondoko Forest, and the others following will be Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, The Hill of Youth, Mononoke Village, and Valley of Witches.

What do you think of this first look at the area's layout? Are you determined to visit Studio Ghibli park? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.