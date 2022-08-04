Studio Ghibli Theme Park Debuts Ad Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Studio Ghibli announced plans years ago to bring its colorful library of films to a theme park, and fans will get to experience the destination for themselves soon. After all, Ghibli Park plans to open this fall after years of construction. Now, the studio's own Hayao Miyazaki is helping draw attention to the park, and they did so with an adorable little commercial.

The promo comes courtesy of Studio Ghibli's official website for the theme park. The ad confirms tickets for guests will go on sale starting August 10th. And if you weren't convinced on visiting, this animated promo by Miyazaki will most certainly help you make the plunge.

The clip features all the visuals you come to expect from Miyazaki, and he is not the only Studio Ghibli who worked on this ad. Jo Hisaishi oversaw the music while Toshio Suzuki narrated. As you watch the commercial, it becomes clear the ad is riffing off My Neighbor Totoro since it introduces its own Cat Train. The upgraded Cat Bus is carrying tons of characters from Studio Ghibli's films, and fans will be able to join them at Ghibli Park soon.

READ MORE: Studio Ghibli Theme Park Map Released | Studio Ghibli: Jim Henson's Creature Shop to Create My Neighbor Totoro Puppets for Royal Shakespeare Company | Studio Ghibli Wants to Turn My Neighbor Totoro's Real-World Forest Into a Nature Preserve

Right now, the park's first section is set to open to the public this November. Fans will be able to visit the Giant Ghibli Warehouse, Hill of Youth, and Dondoko Forest when they first arrive. Other areas of the theme park will begin opening in 2023 until the destination opens completely in March 2024.

What do you think about this special little promo for Ghibli Park? Do you intend on visiting the theme park one day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.