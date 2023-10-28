Studio Ghibli's Nausicaa Makes Its Live-Action Debut

Studio Ghibli has created some of the most legendary films in the world of animation to date. With a number of their projects garnering acclaim from fans and critics alike, the production house started creating films that resonated ever since it opened its doors. One of the earliest was Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind, which fan creators have taken the opportunity to imagine as a live-action project to pay homage to the movie that helped Ghibli make a name for itself in the anime medium.

Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind was released in 1984, directed and written by the co-creator of Studio Ghibli, Hayao Miyazaki. Like many other Ghibli productions, Nausicaa never received a sequel film, though that didn't stop the movie from remaining a classic in the halls of anime history. In recent years, anime properties have received a number of live-action adaptations, with Netflix recently finding some major success thanks to their take on One Piece's Grand Line. As it stands, it doesn't appear as though Ghibli is taking the opportunity to dive into the live-action world, though that isn't stopping anime fans from taking matters into their own hands.

Studio Ghibli in Live-Action

The full live-action Nausicaa fan film is currently available to watch on YouTube below. While there has yet to be a live-action Studio Ghibli film, the production house recently swung open the doors of its first theme park in Japan. Recreating some of the beloved locales from its films, Ghibli's amusement park is a hit so far.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Nausicaa of The Valley of The Wind, the official description of the Studio Ghibli film reads as such, "A thousand years after the Seven Days of Fire destroyed civilization, warring human factions survive in a world devastated by atmospheric poisons and swarming with gigantic insects. The peaceful Valley of the Wind is nestled on the edge of the Toxic Forest and led by the courageous Princess Nausicaä, whose love of all living things leads her into terrible danger, as she fights to restore balance between humans and nature."

What do you think of this live-action take on Nausicaa? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli.