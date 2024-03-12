Studio Ghibli Team Breaks Silence on The Boy and the Heron's Oscar Win

It is hard to believe that Studio Ghibli only has two Academy Award wins to its name. For years, the company held its first prize high with Spirited Away, but now a second win has joined thanks to The Boy and the Heron. The movie just earned an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, and now Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki is addressing the win.

The note comes courtesy of GKIDS Films as the company brought The Boy and the Heron to fans stateside. As you can see in the letter below, Suzuki is incredibly grateful for the big award, and it has given the producer ammunition to fuel future projects.

"As producer on The Boy and the Heron, I am extremely honored to receive the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Academy. I would also like to give my thanks to those who were involved in the production of this film, and to all those who worked to distribute the film worldwide," Suzuki wrote.

"The film began with Director Hayao Miyazaki retracting his retirement statement. Following that, we spent seven years in the production of this work. It has been ten years since Hayao Miyazaki's previous film, The Wind Rises, during which time there have been dramatic changes in the environment surrounding films. This film was truly difficult to bring to completion. I am very appreciative that the work that was created after overcoming these difficulties has been seen by so many people around the world, and that is has received this recognition. Both Hayao Miyazaki and I have aged a considerable amount. I am grateful to receive such an honor at my age, and taking this as a. Message to continue our work, I will devote myself to work harder in the future."

For decades now, Suzuki has worked with Miyazaki to produce a number of gorgeous films. The Boy and the Heron holds a special place with the executive, and the same goes for fans. After a decade, the movie brought Miyazaki back to the big screen, and his artistry is as crisp as ever. The Boy and the Heron has earned its reputation as a box office hit. And thanks to the Academy Awards, Miyazaki's movie has been gifted the highest honor possible by Hollywood.

