Studio Ghibli Releases Stunning Princess Mononoke Jewelry Line

Studio Ghibli has certainly earned its place as one of the most legendary animation studios within the medium of anime over the years, with the animation house working on what is billed to be the final movie of director Hayao Miyazaki in How Do You Live? With dozens of movies to choose from, Princess Mononoke is set to make a comeback via a new jewelry line that will help bring some of the classic animals, characters, and objects back into the limelight in an original new way.

It's been twenty-five years since Princess Mononoke was first released in theaters, telling the story of a world that is struggling between the deities of the forest and the industrialization created by mankind. Unfortunately for them, our two protagonists are trapped in the middle as Ashitaka attempts to find a cure for a curse laid upon him and San, a human girl raised by the wolf gods of the forest who appears to be more animal than human. Like so many other movies from Ghibli, it's highly doubtful that we'll ever receive a sequel to the wild adventures of Princess Mononoke, though it proves the longevity of the studio's stories that they are still returning in unique ways decades following their respective releases.

The new jewelry line for Princess Mononoke is available now through the specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, with the image below giving anime fans a better idea of the Studio Ghibli accessories that are currently available ranging from earrings, rings, necklaces, and a number of other trinkets to represent the magical world:

(Photo: Studio Ghibli & Donguri Kyowakoku )

While Studio Ghibli is still firmly in the business of creating anime movies, it is also getting into the amusement park game with attractions set to bring some of the biggest environments from the studio to life for the first time. Set to open its doors this November, the park has, so far, been strictly marketed to be in Japan, though there have been instances in the past where anime attractions have made the leap from the East to the West in the past.

Via Sora News 24