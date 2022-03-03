Studio Ghibli Is Bringing Some Classic Films to Theaters Soon

Studio Ghibli has spent decades creating some of the biggest and brightest films within the realm of anime, with this year set to see the arrival of what might be creator Hayao Miyazaki’s last film for the production studio in How Do You Live? With Ghibli also set to open the doors of its own amusement park, the studio is also working on its “Ghibli Fest” for this year, which will see some of its classic films hitting the big screens in North America once again.

Ghibli Fest will see the following films returning to theaters throughout the year, with Ghibli stating that “exclusive content” for each of the films will be included in these new theatrical runs, while also giving fans the opportunity to see the movies in English Dubbed or English Subbed versions:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PRINCESS MONONOKE (25th Anniversary) — APRIL 3, 4, 6

PONYO — MAY 15, 16, 18

THE CAT RETURNS (20th Anniversary) — JUNE 26 & 27

KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE — JULY 31, AUGUST 1, 3

ONLY YESTERDAY — AUGUST 28 & 29

HOWL’S MOVING CASTLE — SEPTEMBER 25, 26, 28

SPIRITED AWAY — OCTOBER 30, NOVEMBER 1, 2

Ghibli also released a new trailer for the upcoming movies’ comebacks into theaters in North America, compiling some amazing moments from these legendary films into a trailer that lets fans know how Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 is planning on celebrating the history of the production house:

The next movie in Ghibli’s library, How Do You Live?, is being touted as Miyazaki’s last before retirement, adapting the popular story of a Japanese novel that was released in 1937 by author Yoshino Genzaburo. The previous film from the studio, Earwig And The Witch, was a major departure for Ghibli as the story revolving around a world of witches and the supernatural used 3-D graphics to help tell its story rather than the traditional style that Ghibli has been known for over the decades. It will be interesting to see what other changes Ghibli makes in the future, not just with its animation style, but general ventures.

Will you be trying to catch any of these Ghibli moments in theaters this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Studio Ghibli.