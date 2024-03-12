Studio Ghibli Renews MAX Deal, The Boy And The Heron Confirmed For Streaming

MAX has re-upped with Studio Ghibli to house its movies and bring How Do You Live to the platform.

MAX has quite a few Studio Ghibli movies on its streaming service, and it looks like the platform is continuing the relationship with the legendary anime studio. Re-upping their contract with Ghibli, MAX has also confirmed that subscribers can expect The Boy And The Heron to arrive on the streaming service.

Max and @GKIDSfilms extend exclusive multiyear U.S. licensing deal for @GhibliUSA catalogue, including exclusive U.S. streaming rights for the Oscar®-winning film The Boy and the Heron: https://t.co/0jlAv0O1PP pic.twitter.com/w2zlKutsrz — Max PR (@MaxPR) March 12, 2024

If you haven't seen The Boy And The Heron, here's an official description from Studio Ghibli, "When Mahito's new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself."