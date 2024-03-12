Studio Ghibli Renews MAX Deal, The Boy And The Heron Confirmed For Streaming

MAX has re-upped with Studio Ghibli to house its movies and bring How Do You Live to the platform.

By Evan Valentine

MAX has quite a few Studio Ghibli movies on its streaming service, and it looks like the platform is continuing the relationship with the legendary anime studio. Re-upping their contract with Ghibli, MAX has also confirmed that subscribers can expect The Boy And The Heron to arrive on the streaming service. 

If you haven't seen The Boy And The Heron, here's an official description from Studio Ghibli, "When Mahito's new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself."

