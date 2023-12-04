How to Watch Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron

It is almost time for Studio Ghibli to make its triumphant return to U.S. theaters. This week marks the long-awaited release of The Boy and the Heron, after all. The movie made its debut in Japan earlier this year, and director Hayao Miyazaki has earned top marks for the project. So if you want to watch The Boy and the Heron, we are breaking down all you need to know about the movie.

As of today, IMAX previews of The Boy and the Heron have begun, so fans with nearby events can check out the film early. As of December 6th, theatrical previews will go live all across the United States. And of course, the movie itself has its official premiere date on December 8th in the United States.

For those curious about streaming, well – we have bad news for you. The Boy and the Heron is not out on streaming anywhere at this moment. The Studio Ghibli film is working through its theatrical window in Japan as well as other markets. So for now, the only way to watch The Boy and the Heron is to check it out in theaters.

If you are not familiar with this new Studio Ghibli film, it is the most recent feature film to go live under Miyazaki. Back in 2016, the world learned the director had exited retirement to make a new film, and The Boy and the Heron has been in the works since. Despite production delays due to COVID-19, Miyazaki was able to see the movie through after seven years of work. And according to recent interviews with Studio Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki, the director is already putting together stories for new projects.

As for The Boy and the Heron, the coming-of-age fantasy has earned little but praise since its debut. For more info on the Miyazaki masterpiece, you can read its official synopsis here: "Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother's death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world."

