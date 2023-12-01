Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron Wins Major New York Film Critics' Award

The Boy And The Heron is set to arrive in theaters in North America on December 8th. Following a solid theatrical run in Japan, the latest from Studio Ghibli, titled "How Do You Live" in its country of origin, is already receiving wide acclaim before it hits the West. Originally billed as the last film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, Ghibli's latest has been granted prestigious recognition by the New York Film Critics Circle.

The Boy And The Heron was originally billed as the final movie for director Hayao Miyazaki, as the anime legend is currently 82 years old. However, following the release of the movie in Japan, Miyazaki went back on the original news and Ghibli revealed that not only was he not retiring, but he was bursting with new ideas for the future. At present, Miyazaki's son, Goro, has also worked on a number of films for Ghibli and it seems like the father and son will be operating as a part of Ghibli for the foreseeable future.

The Boy And The Heron Wins Big

The New York Film Critics Circle ranked The Boy And The Heron as the best animated film of this year, which is impressive considering some of the major competition that arrived this year. Here's a list that not only confirms Ghibli's win, but the other movies that the NYFCC chose for 2023:

Best Film: Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Actor: Franz Rogowski, Passages

Best Actress: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Screenplay: May December

Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton, May December

Best Supporting Actress: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best First Film: Past Lives

Best International Film: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troisgros

Special Award: Karen Cooper for her five decades of creative leadership as director of Film Forum

The company known as GKIDS will be bringing The Boy And The Heron to North American theaters later this month. Here's how GKIDS describes the upcoming Ghibli film, "Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film in 10 years, The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn, original story written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, the film features a musical score from Miyazaki's long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. The theme song for the film "Spinning Globe" was penned and performed by global J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu."

