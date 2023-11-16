Studio Ghibli's The Boy and The Heron IMAX Poster Released

The Boy And The Heron, or How Do You Live? as its called in Japan, is easily one of the biggest anime films released this year. Having already hit theaters in Japan, the latest from Studio Ghibli is set to hit North America on December 8th and will be available to catch on the largest screens possible thanks to IMAX. To celebrate the upcoming IMAX release, a new poster has arrived online to give fans a closer look at the young boy who is journeying in Ghibli's recent masterpiece.

The Boy And The Heron was originally set to be the final film from legendary director Hayao Miyazaki, who is currently in his 80s. However, the creation of the film had apparently sparked something in the creator and he's been creating new ideas for Ghibli, changing his mind when it came to his retirement. Miyazaki was one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli and has been creating anime films for decades, but his latest took a drastically different approach with its marketing. No footage or images were released for the anime film prior to its release in Japan, and while more promotional material has been released for its upcoming North American release, the story still has quite a few questions surrounding it.

The Boy And The Heron's IMAX Debut

While the film will arrive nationwide on IMAX on December 8th, there will be ways to catch the latest from Ghibli earlier. Special preview screenings will be made available in New York City and Los Angeles on November 22nd, followed by IMAX Early Access Screening on December 8th.

The English Dub for Ghibli's latest will include some heavy hitters of Hollywood, including Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Luca Padovan, Mamoudou Athie, Tony Revolori, and Dan Stevens. If you want to learn more about How Do You Live?, here's the official description for the animated film that was originally billed as Hayao Miyazaki's last, "A young boy named Mahito yearning for his mother ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. A semi-autobiographical fantasy about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship, from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki."

