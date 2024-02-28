Studio Ghibli's Theme Park Made the Perfect Cat Bus

Studio Ghibli's amusement park opened its doors in 2022 and ever since, the attraction-filled locale has been attempting to recreate some of the best and brightest environments from the studio's catalog. Next month, Ghibli will open a new part of its park, "Witch's Valley" that will have a rather amazing mode of conveyance for anime fans. Ghibli has recreated My Neighbor Totoro's Cat Bus in the real world, and the park has released a new video showing how the beloved anime bus will travel.

The Cat Bus was a major part of one of Ghibli's most beloved films to date, My Neighbor Totoro. While the felina mode of transportation didn't have a speaking role, it did make quite an impression on the characters of the film and anime fans alike. Ironically enough, there is a lesser-known sequel to My Neighbor Totoro titled "Mei And The Kitten Bus" that remains exclusive to Japan. In the past, the short film has only played at both the Studio Ghibli Museum and the theme park, though with anime's continued popularity in the world, perhaps one day anime fans will get the chance to catch the anime sequel.

The Cat Bus Enters The Real World

The Cat Bus will be a part of Ghibli Park beginning on March 16th, when Witch's Valley officially swings open its doors. For those looking for more details on the "APM Nekobus", it is an electric vehicle that was made for the park thanks to Toyota. When it comes to the new valley of Ghibli Park, the section will feature recreations of environments from the likes of Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, Earwig And The Witch, and Castle in The Sky.

Aside from the arrival of the Cat Bus, Ghibli is looking to have a big 2024. The latest anime film from Hayao Miyazaki, The Boy And The Heron, is up for an Academy Award for this year's "Best Animated Feature" at the Oscars. While the production house has yet to confirm what it's next movie will be, Miyazaki has pushed his plans to retire to the side, hinting that he is brewing new ideas for future films.

Do you want to see the Cat Bus make its way to North America in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.