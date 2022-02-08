Hayao Miyazaki Reveals Why He Approved the Studio Ghibli Theme Park

Theme Parks in Japan such as Universal Studios Japan have focused on a number of anime franchises, including the likes of Attack On Titan, Neon Genesis Evangelion, One Piece, Sailor Moon, Case Closed, and many more. Now, Studio Ghibli is getting in on the action with an amusement park of its very own, which is set to open its doors later this year, with legendary director Hayao Miyazaki recently having his thoughts shared on the locale via an online interview.

A long-time producer for Studio Ghibli, Toshio Suzuki, detailed how Miyazaki was actually quite against the idea of a theme park being created that brought some of his creations to life, but eventually changed his mind when he was able to see the work that was being put into this new attraction:

“I came with him, and he was really worked up, fuming about how he was going to give them a piece of his mind. But then we got to the park, and it felt so spacious. There was rain falling on that day, and that probably made the atmosphere even better, and he suddenly said, ‘I’ve made up my mind! Let’s leave it to Goro!”

For those who might not know, Goro Miyazaki is the son of Hayao who has also directed movies for Ghibli, with his previous work being on Earwig And The Witch, the last movie released by the studio that used computer-generated animation to create a new magical world. On top of directing anime movies, Goro also had a hand in creating the Studio Ghibli museum, which still remains in Japan and gives attendees the opportunity to explore the past of the legendary anime studio.

Suzuki also took the opportunity to discuss his initial thoughts on the amusement park, as the member of Ghibli has witnessed the creation of the park behind the scenes:

“I’ve only seen part of what it will be but I’m very happy to be involved in this project. The spirit of the Ghibli Museum is alive here, and I can feel things truly starting to take shape.”

