Studio Ghibli Theme Park Reveals Its Real-World Catbus

Studio Ghibli changed the lives of millions with its films. Thanks to movies like Spirited Away and Ponyo, the company has become a leading force in animation. Studio Ghibli's top films still sit with fans decades after their release, and that goes doubly for hits such as My Neighbor Totoro. That is why the Studio Ghibli Theme Park has recreated so many films in Japan, and we've finally been given a look at its real-world Catbus.

Oh yes, that is right. Studio Ghibli's Catbus is about to become a real thing. The whimsical piece of public transport was made famous by Hayao Miyazaki decades ago, and now park guests will get to ride the Catbus IRL shortly.

As you can see above, the real-life Catbus is built from a Toyota APM eclectic trolly. The vehicle, which was created for the Tokyo Olympics, was been given an adorable skin. It brings a (less furry) version of the Catbus to life, and this vehicle promises to transport guests around the park.

According to the theme park's executives, Miyazaki himself is pleased with the bus' design. It turns out a total of five buses will be operated in the theme park area, but that is not all. It turns out these buses will be used in other areas of the Aichi Commemorative Park where Studio Ghibli's theme park is based. This means visitors without a park ticket can hitch a ride, so Studio Ghibli fans can plan accordingly. You will need to procure a bus ticket, but that will hopefully be easier to buy than park tickets as the the tourist attraction is incredibly popular.

Soon, the Studio Ghibli Theme Park hopes to hire drivers for the Catbus, so fans should listen up. If you ever wanted to drive the legendary Catbus, your time is coming! The job would be a dream for anime fans, and honestly? There is no cooler job to list on your resume than the Catbus driver.

What do you think about this Studio Ghibli update? Do you plan on visiting this theme park any time soon? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – Sora News 24