Studio Trigger Opens Its Patreon

The beloved animation studio behind Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia, Studio Trigger, is now on Patreon.

The studio revealed that the Patreon, something that had been rumored since last year, was set to become a reality at Anime Expo 2018 earlier this month. At the time the studio explained that the Patreon was designed to support both the studio and its animators, something Studio Trigger explained in a bit more detail on their official Patreon page (which you can check out here).

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re a studio that strives for a global audience and values communications with our fans. If you’ve been in a creative business, I bet we can all relate that a simple feedback is all it takes to make our day great. However, there’s no denying at times we wished we had an extra buck or two. There’s been one too many incidents where we had to give up a merchandise idea because it was unprofitable, or simply due to lack of funding. That’s where you and Patreon comes in! With your support, we would like to forward funds into various aspect of the studio. Possibly a new line of merchandise, attending/conducting more events, or simply providing a little more to our staff.

The studio’s initial goal of $1,500 per month has already been reached, though reached would be a massive understatement. A little over 2,500 patrons has committed to a total of over $8,000 per month to Studio Trigger. The support currently comes with two reward tiers and, since reaching its initial goal, will open up live drawing streams for patrons.

This Patreon isn’t the first time that the studio has sought fan support for their work. Back in 2013, Studio Trigger launched a Kickstarter campaign for Little Witch Academia: Enchanted Parade. That campaign was also massively successful, with the initial goal met in under six hours.

While Studio Trigger’s anime catalog isn’t particularly extensive at the moment there are new projects on the horizon. At Anime Expo, they revealed at a main character for their newest series, Promare. The studio is also readying to release a few other major projects with SSSS.Gridman leading the pack this fall. That series also had its world premiere at Anime Expo 2018 while Studio Trigger’s first original anime project, Kill la Kill, is getting its own video game produced by Arc System Works.

For those unfamiliar Kill la Kill, the series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Libers” sewed within.

What do you think about Studio Trigger’s Patreon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!