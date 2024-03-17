Suicide Squad Isekai Shares Wild New Poster

The Suicide Squad will be making their official anime debut later this year, and Suicide Squad Isekai has shared a cool new poster ahead of its premiere! Suicide Squad as a brand has been growing in notoriety in the last few years especially as the group of DC Comics villains have branched out with their own movie and video game successes. Now they will be taking over the world of anime next as the DC Comics villains will be thrown into a new Isekai anime adventure of their own with one of the wildest missions they have been assigned to date!

Suicide Squad Isekai is one of the many new anime projects showing off big updates with the upcoming AnimeJapan 2024 this weekend, and fans were treated to a big update for the anime showing off more of its expanded roster of characters ahead of their convention takeover. To celebrate its latest updated as it prepares to hit screens some time later this year, Suicide Squad Isekai has dropped a cool new poster for the anime showing off both its DC Comics and original characters we'll see in action. Check it out below:

(Photo: WIT Studio / Warner Bros. Japan)

How to Watch Suicide Squad Isekai Anime

Suicide Squad Isekai will be premiering some time later this year, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. The cast for the series includes the likes of Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.

Eri Osada will be directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be writing the scripts, Akira Amano will be providing drafts for each of the characters, Naoto Hosoda will be finalizing the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan. The opening theme is titled "Another World" as performed by Tomoyasu Hotei, and the ending theme is titled "Go-Getters" as performed by Mori Calliope.

