The Suicide Squad Isekai Releases New Trailer: Watch

The Suicide Squad Isekai was promising to reveal some juicy new tidbits at this year's Anime Expo this month, but it looks like the DC Comics' villains couldn't wait that long. Teaming up with Studio Wit to drop Harley Quinn and company into an anime isekai scenario, the series has released a new look at that further shows off the Squad and what they're up against. Whatever happens to the Suicide Squad, it looks like they'll bring plenty of chaos to the table.

The upcoming anime series confirmed with its latest trailer just which musical acts will be handling the Suicide Squad's opening and ending themes. For the Isekai's opening, musical performer Tomoyasu Hotei has created the song, "Another World". For the ending theme, Harley and friends will be played off by artist Mori Calliope and their song, "Go-Getters". While Wit and DC have yet to confirm the release date for the series, it's sure to make shockwaves in the anime world when it arrives.

Suicide Squad Isekai's New Trailer: Watch

If you want to learn more about the Suicide Squad's first anime adventure, Warner Bros has released a detailed synopsis to get fans hyped for the DC anime crossover, "In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"!"

The description continues, "Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle."

Do you think Harley, Peacemaker, Deadshot, King Shark, and Clayface will survive their Isekai experience?