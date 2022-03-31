Summer Time Rendering Releases Dark New Trailer

✖

Summer Time Rendering is hyping its upcoming premiere with a dark new trailer! There are some major releases headlining the Spring 2022 anime schedule that will be kicking off in just a few days, but there's one new series that fans should really keep a close eye on. Not only has it been licensed by Disney for an official international release after it launches in Japan, but it's also a dark mystery series full of intrigue and unexpected intensity. Now fans have gotten a new look at just what kind of series to expect, but it's still only sparked even more questions.

Summer Time Rendering unfortunately won't be hitting outside of Japan just yet, but it will be launching in that territory beginning on April 14th. To celebrate its upcoming premiere, the anime has released a dark new trailer that highlights all of the mysterious reveals. As the main character, Shinpei, returns home after a childhood friend dies in a mysterious accident, he soon finds that there are weirder things going on in his old hometown than he could ever expect. You can check out the newest trailer for Summer Time Rendering below:

Summer Time Rendering has yet to confirm an international release date, unfortunately, but it has been confirmed to run for 25 episodes overall that will be adapting the entire run of Yasuki Tanaka's original manga. The new series stars the likes of Natsuki Hanae as Shinpei Ajiro, Anna Nagase as Ushio Kofune, Saho Shirasu as Mio Kofune, Yoko Hikasa as Hizuru Minakata, Jin Urayama as Ginjiro Nezu, Kensho Ono as So Hishigata, Maki Kawase as Tokiko Hishigata, Akio Ohtsuka as Seido Hishigata, Tessho Genda as Alain Kofune, Yoji Ueda as Tetsu Totsumura, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Masahito Karakiri.

As for what to expect from Summer Time Rendering, Shueisha officially describes the original manga as such, "Upon hearing of Ushio's death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend's family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?"

What do you think? How do you like the looks of Summer Time Rendering so far? Will you be checking it out when you get a chance?