Disney+ Reveals Release Date for Next New Anime

Disney+ is getting ready to push even more into anime in the next few years, and now has set a release date for one of the new projects licensed for the service! Anime is becoming one of the most popular entertainment mediums around the world (especially due to all of the renewed interest sparked by the ongoing COVID pandemic), and The Walt Disney Company has been experimenting with it themselves with the releases of Star Wars: Visions. Not only do they have some original projects now in the works, but they have also secured the streaming licenses to some other notable releases.

Disney+ previously announced their slate of anime that included the adaptation of Yasuki Tanaka’s original Shonen Jump+ series Summer Time Rendering, and now a release date has been set for this new anime. Launching on April 14th, the series has celebrated its new release date announcement with the launch of a new key visual that shows off its central cast of characters. While there has yet to be a complete confirmation that Disney+ will be streaming the series on that date (especially internationally), it does give us a major window to look forward to. Check out the new key visual below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ayumu Watanabe (Children of the Sea) is currently set to direct the series for OLM. Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan) will be writing the series’ scripts, Miki Matsumoto (Major 2nd) will be overseeing the character designs, and Keiichi Okabe, Ryuichi Takada, and Keigo Hoashi will be composing the music. The series is currently slated to run for 25 episodes overall, and is touted to cover the entirety of Yasuki Tanaka’s original manga series. Disney+ has the exclusive license to stream the series globally outside of Japan, so we’ll soon see how that shakes out.

Summer Time Rendering stars the likes of Natsuki Hanae as Shinpei Ajiro, Anna Nagase as Ushio Kofune, Saho Shirasu as Mio Kofune, Maki Kawase as Tokiko Hishigata, Kensho Ono as So Hishigata, Jin Urayama as Ginjiro Nezu, and Yoko Hikasa as Hizuru Minakata. Shueisha officially describes the manga as such, “Upon hearing of Ushio’s death, Shinpei returns to his hometown of Wakayama City on Hitogashima and reunites with his childhood friend’s family. The funeral goes smoothly, but under the surface something strange is brewing on the island. What mysteries await him on this secluded summer island?”

What do you think? Curious to see what kind of anime Disney+ seeks to breakout into streaming with? Are you going to be checking out Summer Time Rendering later this Spring? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!