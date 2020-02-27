Here’s What You Need to Know About Dragon Ball’s Dark Demon Realm Arc

Dragon Ball Heroes season 2 is about to begin, and it will launch a new arc, “The Invasion Of The Gods Of Destruction! The Beginning Of A New Battle!”. That new arc will see Goku and Co. teaming the Time Patrol’s Xeno fighters, in order to battle Beerus and the other Gods of Destruction, with the Dark Demon Dimension also resurfacing to pose new threat. Well, a new Dragon Ball Heroes promo video is here to educate new fans on the history between the Dragon Ball Z-Fighters and the Dark Demon Realm, which has been a longtime part of the franchise.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Special Episode PV (Dark Demon Realm Arc Backstory) English Subbed Translations: @lightning446 #SDBH #DragonBallHeroes (1/2) pic.twitter.com/sWy3Rul6RC — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 20, 2020

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Special Episode PV (Dark Demon Realm Arc Backstory) English Subbed Translations: @lightning446 #SDBH #DragonBallHeroes (2/2) pic.twitter.com/OS7GzfJoWy — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 20, 2020

“75 million years ago, Chronoa and Mchikabura fought for the position of “Supreme Kai of Time.” After realizing Mechikabura’s evil intentions, Chronoa became the Supreme Kai of Time and sealed him in the Cracks of Time. Later, Demigra with his subordinates planned to teal the god bird “Toki Toki” who made the space-time, to rule over the universe. However, his plan failed and he too was sealed in the Cracks of Time. Time passes, and in a different dimension called “Dark Demon Realm”, a scientist named Towa succeeded in releasing Mechikabura from the Cracks of Time. Then, they started collecting Dark Dragon Balls scattered in various space-time to regain his power at prime. Due to its pimpact, various alterations occurred one after the other in the past. The Supreme Kai of Time, starting with Trunks: Xeno, gathered the Xeno warriors & formed the “Time Patrol.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fierce battle broke out between the Time Patrol and Dark Demon Realm Army to claim the Dark Dragon Balls. The Time Patrol cornered Mechikabura, but it was too late. Mechikabura called forth Dark Sheron. The Supreme Kai of Time released the power of time, and sacrificed herself to seal Mechikabura. She herself disappeared into the Crack of Time with him. Due to the space-time distortion caused by the awakening of Mechikabura, Demigra was also released from the Cracks of Time and went on a revenge against the Time Patrol, who tried to destroy the Dark Demon Realm. During that, Mechikabura, who had achieved complete resurrection and brainwashed The Supreme Kai of Time with his incredible power, brought his Dark Demon army and attacked again. To oppose Mechikabura, who plans to destroy the whole world, including the Dark Demon Realm, Demigra temporarily stops his battle with the Time Patrol, and joins hands with them. The Demon gods received further power from Mechikabura. Fin, the life form created by Towa, became stronger and stronger as he fought, and drove the Time Patrol into a predicament.

In an absolutely desperate situation, the Saiyans gathered their powers and the legendary “God” power were awakened within Trunks: Xeno. He actually managed to turn the tables for their favor! Or so he thought… Enveloping himself in darkness, Mechikabura buried everything in the darkness. Through Trunks: Xeno, who wields the Keysword, and Vegetto: Xeno, the final decisive battle against Mechikabura begins!”

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.