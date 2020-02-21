Super Dragon Ball Heroes Teaser Highlights Super Saiyan Blue Goku vs Beerus

Dragon Ball Super began with introducing the Z Fighters to a world filled with Gods of Destruction and Angels, as the destroyer of Univers 7, Beerus, was looking for a fight from the “Super Saiyan God”. Coming face to face with Goku and his friends, the ensuing battle caused our Dragon Ball protagonist to reach a new level of power wherein the fight between Saiyan and deity nearly tore apart the boundaries of reality. While the fight essentially ended in a draw, fans have been wondering when the two would clash once again and Super Dragon Ball Heroes is hinting that it will be far sooner than you think!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is looking to give us the second season following the destruction of Hearts and his band of henchmen that were looking to “free the universe” from the grasp of Zeno, the ultimate power in the universe. With this upcoming story arc focusing not just on the Gods of Destruction combining their powers, but the Dark Demon Dimension making their grand debut, it’s clear that the Z Fighters are going to have their work cut out for them! The battle between Goku and Beerus is simply one part of a large machine that will make up this heart pounding new entry in the Dragon Ball spin-off!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the trailer for the upcoming season, pointing out the fact that the long awaited re-match between our favorite feline God of Destruction and Son Goku is looking to begin in the upcoming season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes:

Goku SSB VS Beerus! 😱 SDBH BBM 1 PV#SDBH pic.twitter.com/WIdKB91Dzp — 🍌 SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) February 17, 2020

A clear cut winner between Goku and Beerus may be difficult to choose, as even when the former had achieved the power up of Super Saiyan God, it was clear that Universe 7’s God of Destruction was holding back in their initial battle. Now that Goku has managed to learn Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, it would be interesting to see if this would be enough for him to bring down Beerus at 100% of his full power which is something that we have yet to see! Regardless, this upcoming season of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is looking to pack quite the punch!

Who do you think would win in a fight between Goku and Beerus at this point in the franchise? Do you think Ultra Instinct Goku is stronger than the God of Destruction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!