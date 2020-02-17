New Super Dragon Ball Heroes Arc Drops First Poster

Dragon Ball is ready to kick off the new year right. A few days after Valentine's Day was the right time for the anime to drop a surprise gift on fans. Even if Dragon Ball Super is over, the show lives on with Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and the PR anime has finally dropped a poster for its new arc.

For those unaware, the monthly anime has given fans an update on its next steps. It was not long ago fans were given a special Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode that followed Goku into a new arc. Now, fans will get to see the Big Bang Mission arc in all its glory starting next month, and its first poster teases what's to come.

As you can see below, the Super Dragon Ball Heroes poster features two versions of Goku. To the left, it seems like Xeno Goku is all powered up in his Super Saiyan 4 state. The hero looks as buff as we'd expect, and he is joined by another version of Goku.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission Officially Starts on March 12th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/IHbBEkXIiO — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) February 17, 2020

This second Goku appears to be the one fans are familiar with from Universe 7. The hero is powered into his Super Saiyan Blue form, and his outfit is a little different from usual. While his orange gi is the same, Goku has traded in his navy threads for black ones head to toe.

According to this poster, the new arc will begin in a few weeks. Super Dragon Ball Heroes will kick off its Big Bang Mission on March 12, so fans can look forward to see these two Goku reunite at last!

Are you excited for this arc to get underway? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!