Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari Releases New Trailer, Poster

Makoto Shinkai's next major feature film effort is coming to theaters overseas later this Fall, and now fans have gotten the fullest look yet at what to expect from Suzume no Tojimari with its newest trailer and poster! Shinkai had begun work on his next written and directorial effort shortly before the release of his previous film, Weathering With You. Now all of that work will pay off soon enough with the full launch of the newest film this November before it hits internationally next year. But like all of Shinkai's other projects so far, there's still much we don't know about the actual story.

Suzume no Tojimari (which has yet to get an official English licensed name) will be releasing in Japan on November 11th, and to celebrate, the film has launched the fullest trailer for the movie yet. Not only do we see more of the mystical story that the lead, Suzume Iwato, finds herself in during its run (with a very dangerous looking cat raising all sorts of questions), but we get to see some of the plot itself that sees a dark entity threatening the lives of people in Tokyo. You can check out the newest trailer and poster for Suzume no Tojimari below:

SUZUME NO TOJIMARI

Anime Movie by Director Makoto Shinkai New Key Visual Released

Premieres on November-11

Suzume no Tojimari will be releasing in theaters across Japan on November 11th, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment have licensed the film for an international release early next year. Makoto Shinkai is credited with the direction, story, and screenplay for Toho and CoMix Wave Films. Masayoshi Tanaka is providing character design, Kenichi Tsuchiya serves as animation director, Takumi Tanji will be art director, and Nanoka Hara has been announced as the voice behind Suzume. The film is officially described as such:

"On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety—17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob…Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster.

The stars

The sunset

The morning sky

Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky—

Drawn in by this mysterious door, Suzume's journey is about to begin."

