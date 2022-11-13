Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opens Low in Japan Amid Major Anime Premiere

Black Panther is back in theaters, and the Marvel Studios comeback is breaking records across the board. In the United States, its opening has eclipsed that of the first Black Panther movie, and international totals are racking up. But in Japan, it seems the MCU was unable to overcome Makoto Shinki and his newest anime feature following Weathering With You and Your Name.

The box office totals from Japan confirm Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari came in first place at the box office domestically. The movie grossed an impressive $10 million USD over the weekend. As for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the movie grossed $2.47 million while One Piece: Red brought up the top three with $1.1 million.

What Is Shinkai's New Film?

If you are not familiar with Shinkai and his new film, you should keep an eye on the feature as it goes out across markets internationally. The movie is expected to go live globally in early 2023, after all. The film marks Shinkai's first movie debut since Weathering With You went public in 2019. Of course, the director's biggest success remains Your Name as the 2016 movie was a critical hit and box office success. At one point, the fantasy feature was the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, but that title has since been claimed by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train.

For those wanting to know more about Suzume no Tojimari, you can read up on its official blurb here: "On the other side of the door, was time in its entirety. 17-year-old Suzume's journey begins in a quiet town in Kyushu when she encounters a young man who tells her, "I'm looking for a door." What Suzume finds is a single weathered door standing upright in the midst of ruins as though it was shielded from whatever catastrophe struck. Seemingly mesmerized by its power, Suzume reaches for the knob...

Doors begin to open one after another all across Japan, unleashing destruction upon any who are near. Suzume must close these portals to prevent further disaster. Within that realm, it was as though all time had melted together in the sky."

Are you excited to check out Shinkai's new movie when it comes stateside? Have you seen Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.