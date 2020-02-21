Sword Art Online Shares English Sub War of Underworld Trailer

Sword Art Online will finally be reaching the final cour of its massive Alicization saga later this Spring, and the series itself has been teasing the “Last Season” of the War of Underworld half of the story. This third season of the series has been spread across four batches of episodes in total, meaning that when all is said and done the third season of the series will be nearly 50 episodes long. Adapting the longest arc of Reki Kawahara’s original light novel series to date, War of Underworld will be bringing it crashing to its end.

To further tease the final half of War of Underworld debuting this April as part of the increasingly stacked Spring 2020 anime season, Aniplex of America has dropped an English subtitled version of the newest teaser trailer dropped for War of Underworld’s final episodes. Now fans outside of Japan have a better idea of what’s going down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Alicization saga officially began back in 2018, and saw Kirito entering a strange new virtual world thanks to an attack that placed him in a coma. Kirito and new hero Eugeo ended up overthrowing the entire power structure of this new virtual world, but after defeating its main boss Administrator, the Underworld had been filled with turmoil.

Not only are the Dark and Human territories now fighting one another in a bloody war, but Kirito has been placed in a mental coma in the virtual world as well for a major coma two-fer. But this teaser trailer not only teases Kirito’s big return to action, but teases that this final batch of episodes will have new suped up versions of Asuna, Suguha, and Shino joining the human side of the fight.

But until we see the episodes for ourselves, it’s hard to guess just how this will shape up for these final episodes. Are you ready for War of Underworld‘s final cour? What do you think of Alicization overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The English dub release of the arc is currently debuting new episodes Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.