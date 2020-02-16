Sword Art Online Trailer Teases Kirito's Powerful Underworld Reinforcements

Sword Art Online's third season has been primarily focused on Kirito's life in the Underworld. Although it began with a brief glimpse at the rest of the usual Sword Art Online crew, they have been largely pushed to the sidelines after Kirito was attacked and place in a coma inside of the Underworld in order to heal his body. But that all took a turn after the fight with Administrator put him in a coma in the virtual world as well, and the war between the human and Dark territories had Alice at the center of the action for the third cour of the season.

But even Alice was beginning to get overwhelmed by it all as Gabriel and the mercenaries have started to influence the nature of the battle. She got a surprising save from Asuna, who made her debut in the Underworld as one of the three central goddesses, and before the series took a hiatus it had teased that Suguha and Shino would be joining the fight as well.

This was confirmed in the newest trailer for War of Underworld's final batch of episodes coming our way this Spring. The trailer not only sees Asuna getting into the battle, but a goddess powered Shino and Suguha tearing their way through the Dark Territory's forces as well. Check it out:

Not only are their return to action exciting, Kirito has been teased for a major comeback as well after spending the better part of a year completely out of it in both the real and virtual worlds. With Kirito back in action along with a superpowered Asuna, Shino, Suguha and the rest of Japan's virtual forces, this war is about to take off in April.

Are you ready for War of Underworld's final cour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to jump into the original Japanese language release of the series, you can currently find Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The English dub release of the arc is currently debuting new episodes Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!